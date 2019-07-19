Joan Brewer

Joan Brewer, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 16, 1928, in Murphysboro, Ill., a daughter of the late Harry C. and Leota (Childers) Summers. She married Jimmie B. Brewer on March 8, 1947, in Madison, and he survives. She retired in 1983 as an accountant with Government Support Services and had worked locally at the Granite City Army Depot. She was a faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City and was a talented quilter and enjoyed her days of cooking, baking and canning. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, her strength, her determination of never giving up, her loving heart, her generosity and her famous chocolate pies, along with all the other pies. No one will ever compare.

In addition to her beloved husband of 72 years, she is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Smith of Granite City; a son, Dennis Brewer of Godfrey; four grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Shawnette Smith of Granite City, Kara and Troy Fisher of Godfrey, Stacey and Tony Goodman of Pocahontas and Dustin and Jessica Brewer of Granite City; six great-grandchildren, Devin Turner, Mackenzie Fisher, Anna Brewer, Evan Brewer, Anthony Goodman and Justin Fisher; two great-great-grandchildren, Kynzlee Fisher and Taelyn Fisher; a sister, Patricia Niehaus of Granite City; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Smith; a daughter-in-law, Diane Brewer; a sister, Jackie Riley; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Grace Brewer.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with Rev. Tim Pate and Rev. Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and kindness during this time and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.