Joan Elizabeth Feltes

Joan Elizabeth Feltes, 86, of Alton, went home to be with the Lord at 1:50 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Aperion Care Center.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Paul Noble officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be private.