Joan M. Jackson, 87, of Granite City, passed away at 8:41 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City, with burial to follow.

Professional services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Granite City.