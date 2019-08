Joan M. Murphy, 87, of Granite City, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.