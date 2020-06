JoAnn Cooper, age 87, of Jerseyville, went to be with the Lord at 1:13 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Jerseyville Community Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of the arrangements.