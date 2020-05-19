JoAnn Thornton, 67, of Granite City, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

JoAnn deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. This service can be watched through livestream on her tribute page on www.irwinchapel.com. Private burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.