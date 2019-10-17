Joanne Michelle Henderson, 59, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She was born July 18, 1960 in Columbus, OH to Delbert Eugene and Barbara Lou (nee: Six) McKean.

She is survived by her husband: Ralph C. Henderson of Granite City, IL; two sons: Scott Ferguson of Granite City, IL and Joey Roberts of OH; granddaughter: Lailah Ferguson; grandson: Ethan Thompson; and sister: Debbie (Art) Roberts of OH.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother: Del McKean.

Memorial visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until memorial service at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL with Rev. Brian Crippen officiating.

