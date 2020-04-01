Joe H. Scroggins Jr.

Joe H. Scroggins Jr., 70, of Wood River, passed away in hospice Sunday, March 29, 2020, after several years battling lung cancer.

He was born January 10, 1950, in Alton and graduated from Roxana High School. After some raucous years traveling across the country and internationally, Joe returned home and became an active member of the drug and alcohol recovery support community.

He is survived by his father, Joe H. Scroggins Sr., 91, of Wood River; and three sons and one grandson, Jason Scroggins, 42, of St. Louis; Eric Scroggins, 40, of St. Louis; and Sean Scroggins, 38, of Alton and his son, Tanner, 8.

Condolences can be shared online at paynicfh.com and donations in lieu of flowers or any other respects can made to the American Cancer Society: cancer.org.