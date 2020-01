John “Jack” E. Eccles

John “Jack” E. Eccles, 87, of Godfrey, passed away January 6, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Frank Kuczera celebrant and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey, with military rites from the Alton VFW 1308.