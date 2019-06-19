John A. Lambright

John A. Lambright, 65, of Staunton, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 3 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Center Grove Presbyterian Church, 6279 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, with Rev. Wes James officiating. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

