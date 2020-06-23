John Allen Singley

John Allen Singley, age 67, passed away at his residence in Pekin, Ill., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born on November 6, 1952, in Lincoln, Ill., the eldest son of William L. Singley and Patricia N. Phelan Singley, who preceded him in death.

John graduated from Metamora High School in 1970, and completed his BA in English from the University of Illinois,Urbana-Champaign. He also completed graduate coursework in Creative Writing at Illinois State University.

He is survived by his son, Evan Singley (Tyann Spann) of Edwardsville; his former wife, Michelle McConnell Singley of Godfrey; his sisters, Molly Singley Kitching and Susan Singley; and his brother, David (Jenny Wrenson) Singley, all of Minneapolis-St. Paul; and two stepgrandsons. He is also survived by his aunts, Helen Singley of Lincoln, Ill.; and Rose Singley of Topeka, Ill.; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Craig (Michelle) Kitching and Molly Sue (Matthew) Somogyi and two great-nephews.

John loved music and motorcycles.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded per his wishes.