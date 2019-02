John C. Ranek

John C. Ranek, 48, of Glen Carbon, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Charles West officiating. John will be laid to rest next to his parents at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.