John Clinton Raines, 86, of Godfrey, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until funeral service at 5 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dan Bowers and Pastor Tom Olney will officiate. Burial will be private for immediate family at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with full military honors on Monday, January 6.