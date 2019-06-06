John Donald Goodrich

John Donald Goodrich, 94, of Granite City, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.