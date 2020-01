John E. Ingalls

John E. Ingalls, 94, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of his life, graveside services and military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.