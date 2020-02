John F. Fritsche

John F. Fritsche, 75, of Troy, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.