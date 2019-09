John G. Dockins

John G. Dockins, 78, of Alton, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

The family will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane in St. Louis.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.