John Green

John Green, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. He was born April 2, 1931 in Jacksonville the son of John and Catherine Kemper Green. He married Norma J. Sperry on April 27, 1952 at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2010.

He is survived by one daughter, Michele (Mark) Quinlan of Jacksonville; one son, John (Susan) Green of South Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Heidi (Adam) Potter, Brooklyn Johnson, Chaddam Johnson, Morgan Green and Ryan Green; four great-grandchildren, A.J. Potter, Abby Potter, Brylee Lowe and Amelia Lowe. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Jo Green; one granddaughter, Courtney Green, one brother and two sisters.

Mr. Green retired from Nestle in Jacksonville after many years of service. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Westfair Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and taking pictures.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Green please visit our Tribute Store.