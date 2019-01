John J. Wilson Jr.

John J. Wilson Jr., 85, of Wood River, died at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital ER.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.