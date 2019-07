John Kennett Ruyle

John Kennett Ruyle, 86, of Alton, passed away on July 16, 2019, at Comfort House in McAllen, Texas.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, July 22, at Gent Funeral Home. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors.