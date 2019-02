John L. “Bud” Hagler, 81, of Pocahontas, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, officiating.