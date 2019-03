John L. Lanning Sr.

John L. Lanning Sr., 83, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16. Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Private burial will be on Monday, March 18, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.