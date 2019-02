John Lavern Burk

John Lavern Burk, 91, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at St. John’s with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.