John Leonard Rood, 63, of East Alton, IL, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Mon. July 22, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 13, 1956 in Indio, CA to Lonnie Earl Rood of Mecca, CA and the late Jacqueline Lee (Young). John had been a roofer and loved music and playing the guitar. In addition to his father, he is survived by 2 daughters: Marissa River Rood of Vienna, IL and Helen Raincloud Rood of Palm Springs, CA; 2 sons: Jacob Rainbow (Michelle) O’Neil of Palm Springs, CA and Corey Sky Rood of Vienna, IL; 7 grandchildren; 1 sister: Becky Tripp of San Diego, CA; 3 brothers: Bradley Rood of Phoenix, AZ, Clyde Rood of Bullhead City, AZ and Robert Rood of Mecca, CA; a special uncle: Clyde Young of Las Vegas, NV; and his very dear friend and longtime companion: Debbie Morelan of Granite City.

The family will greet guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College, Alton, IL in the fellowship hall where there will be refreshments to follow.

The family will be returning to his home in California for a Celebration of Life service with family and friends there also in November. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.