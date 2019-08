John M. Kuhn, 71, of Godfrey, passed away on Monday morning, August 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer M. Adams in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.