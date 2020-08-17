John McNeese, 69, of Jerseyville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Due to current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at the funeral home. Rev. Troy Crane will officiate. The family would like to request that masks be worn.