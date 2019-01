John Murray Keene

John Murray Keene, 64, of O’Fallon, Mo., died at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 11, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 12, at the First Church of God in West Alton, Mo. Pastor Kelvin Lustick will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Mo., with full military honors.