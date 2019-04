John P. Medley, 66, of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of John’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Allen officiating.