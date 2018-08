John Randall Riggins

John Randall Riggins, 65 of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

In celebration of John’s life, a visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, with Pastor Charles West officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Following the burial there will be a luncheon at 4 p.m. at Doit’s Village Inn in Pontoon Beach.