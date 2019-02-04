John Robert Cleary Patterson
John Robert Cleary Patterson, 43, of Granite City, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at Collinsville Nursing & Rehab in Collinsville.
Cremation services provided by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
