John Ronald Back

John Ronald Back, age 85, of Maryville, formerly of Hazelwood, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.