John Terence Tretter

John Terence Tretter, 74, of Edwardsville, passed Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.