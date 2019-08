John Thomas Jenkins

John Thomas Jenkins, 50, of Troy, passed away at 11:31 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Hazelwood, Mo.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, with Rev. Lisa Guilliams officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.