John Underwood

John A. Underwood, 91, of East Alton, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Wood River Masonic Lodge 1062 will conduct a service at 3:30. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, with Pastor Tony Nickels officiating. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.