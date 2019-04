John W. “Bill” Ambuel, 85, of Alhambra, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra and from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at New Hope Baptist Church in Worden. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra.