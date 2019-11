John W. Hangsleben

John W. Hangsleben, 59, of Glen Carbon, formerly of O’Fallon, Ill., passed away at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Saturday, November 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Ridge View Road in Edwardsville, with the Rev. Cari Frus officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.