Johnny Lazar Snider, 54, of Jerseyville, passed away unexpectedly at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at the St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville with father Hyland Smith officiating. A celebration of life honoring Johnny and his uncle, Bobby Schell, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the Grafton American Legion.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.