Jon G. Carlson

Jon G. Carlson, 76, of Maryville, passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Jon Carlson deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Joy Myers officiating. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later time.