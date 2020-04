Jon H. Null Sr.

Jon H. Null Sr., 76, of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Although Jon deserves a beautiful life celebration, during these trying times there will be a private family gathering from 10:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.