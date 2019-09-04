Jose Luna, 48, of Fairmont City, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born on July 18, 1971, in Belleville to Gustavo and Alice (nee Stout) Luna.

Jose married Joyce Littlejohn in Granite City.

The loving husband was a truck driver for 11 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his wife and mother, Jose is survived by three stepdaughters: Kayla Holman of Granite City, Brandie Johnson of Granite City, and Torie Davidson of Granite City; a stepson, Nick Lomax of Granite City; five grandchildren, Cameron Johnson, William Holman, Ayden Johnson, Jack Holman and Karson Briagas; and three brothers, Ricardo Luna of Collinsville, Ramon Luna of Walls, Miss., and Miguel Luna of Fairmont City. Jose will be missed by his mother- and father-in-law, Kathy and Charles Littlejohn of Granite City; and several nieces and nephews.

Jose is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Donaciano Luna and Manual Luna.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

