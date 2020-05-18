Joseph “Jitter” E. Martinez

Joseph “Jitter” E. Martinez, 81, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence.

Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will be at Bethalto United Methodist Church in Bethalto.