Joseph “Joe” Arthur Robinson

Joseph “Joe” Arthur Robinson, 67, of Shipman, died at 8:34 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Shipman United Methodist Church. Rev. Toby Curtright will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.