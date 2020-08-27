Joseph Cain

Joseph Patrick Cain, 50, died at 4:40 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on October 13, 1969, a son of Wilbur and Barbara (Garrison) Cain.

He grew up in Jerseyville and graduated in 1988 from Jersey Community High School. He went on to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, where he obtained his B.S. in Social Work, and earned his Masters Degree in Business Administration from National Louis University in St. Louis, Mo.

For many years Joe was employed as a social worker for Catholic Charities in both their Alton and Springfield offices.

Surviving are his parents, Rev. Wilbur and Barbara Cain of Jerseyville; his three children, Zachary Cain of Riverside, California, Ethan Cain of Collinsville, and Madeline Cain of St. Louis, Missouri; two sisters and a brother in-law, Melissa and David Voke and Mary Abbott all of Jerseyville; and a half sister and her husband, Scherry and Rodney Spangler of Ballwin, Missouri; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the LifechurchX in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. His Father, Rev. Wilbur Cain and Rev. Matt Heck will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in the Fieldon Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the LifechurchX in Jerseyville.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.