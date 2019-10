Joseph Govero

Joseph F. Govero, 76, of Bunker Hill, passed away 1:42 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.