Joseph Paul Marzluf

Joseph Paul Marzluf, born February 28, 1950, of Granite City, passed away on December 9, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was the son of the late Charles and Lillie Belle Marzluf. He is preceded in death by his brothers Philip and Walter Marzluf.

Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; his daughters, Laura Diane Marzluf, Kate Marie (Alejandro) Aquino, and Erin Elaine Marzluf, as well as his two grandchildren, Quinn and Sebastian Aquino. He is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Johnson, Julie (Gary) Giuka, and Elizabeth Marzluf.

Joe served his country during the Vietnam War in a Helicopter Medical Unit. Upon returning to the states, Joe graduated from Saint Louis Municipal School of Nursing. He spent the next 45 years as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department of SEMC/GRMC before his retirement in 2014. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council No. 1098 in Granite City. He had a great love for being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joe had a big heart and was always the first person to offer a helping hand. His greatest joy was being surrounded by family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, officiated by Fr. Jeff Holtman. Graveside service will immediately follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pound Pets Inc. of Granite City or Holy Family Catholic Church of Granite City.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.