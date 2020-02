Josephine “Josie” Matthews

Josephine “Josie” Matthews, 93, of Granite City, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of Josie’s life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, with Pastor Mike Allen officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.