Josephine A. Lienemann

Josephine A. Lienemann, 97, of Edwardsville, died at 11:19 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home.

There is no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.