Josephine Campbell

Josephine Campbell (Fina Maria Campbell), 67, of Elsah, died from complications following a stroke at 9:30 a.m. January 5, 2020, in Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Elsah Cemetery in Elsah.