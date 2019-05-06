Josephine Kelly
Josephine Kelly, 75, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
