Josephine Lorene (Foiles) Johnson

Josephine Lorene (Foiles) Johnson, 90, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Shipman, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, surrounded by her family.

Per her wishes, Josephine will be cremated and has requested no services.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.